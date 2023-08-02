Faces of Fort Cavazos: CPT Jacob Salazar

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Thousands of brave men and women put on a uniform, willing to put their lives in the line in defense of our country every day.

People like Captain Jacob Salazar, officer in the Army’s 11th Corps Signal Brigade.

A proud soldier stationed at Fort Cavazos and a native Texan.

”I was born in Hidalgo, Texas,” Cpt. Salazar said. “After some time in Dallas, prior to high school, I ended up moving to San Antonio where I started my high school there.”

After high school he attended the University of Texas at San Antonio and Austin where he joined their ROTC program and earned an undergraduate degree.

Now he proudly serves as a signal officer in the U.S. Army and doing so in the same place he grew up.

”I think it helps with the whole Army experience being close to home because, not only are you close to family, you’re also supporting and helping the community that you essentially grew up in,” Cpt. Salazar said. “So, it’s a good feeling.”

A feeling amplified by his motivation to serve: his son.

”As I get older that answer changes because now, I have a son now,” Cpt. Salazar said. “So, now I do it more for him, for his stability, for his quality of life.”

Those who work alongside him see that same instinct in him as he leads for others and not himself.

”To kind of have a professional leader, and I would say friend, who has the demeanor and, can stay collected in any other situation or environment, really helps to cope with the struggles and challenges of everyday life at work,” said Cpt. Christian Martin of 11th Corps Signal Brigade.

That's why he has a message to his fellow captain and friend.

”I am really glad and fortunate to have been able to work with you and continue to work with you here in 11th Corps Signal Brigade,” Cpt. Martin said. “I hope you know that I always have your back just like you always have mine and I appreciate you man.”

Captain Jacob Salazar is a native Texan proudly serving as a signal officer on Fort Cavazos making sure that the 11th Corps Signal Brigade is doing what it can to keep all lines of communication open whenever the Army needs them to.