Faces of Fort Cavazos: Cpt. David Bennett

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — For some people, serving in the military is a way to pay for college, and for others, it can be a higher calling.

For Cpt. David Bennett, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment’s 1st Squadron, Crazyhorse Troop, his story begins over 1,600 from Fort Cavazos, in Modesto, California.

”Great childhood, great upbringing — I had great schools, great friends, and lots to do out there," Cpt. Bennett said.

"I played sports growing up and I was very active in Boy Scouts. It was just a great upbringing and a great place to be from.”

He is the youngest of three brothers who all joined the Army after the country was attacked on 9/11.

”I think I was a little bit younger then in 2001, but old enough to remember and it was something that impacted our lives,” Cpt. Bennett said.

“My dad is a now retired firefighter from California, but that was something that motivated all of us.”

While Cpt. Bennett was commanding troops in a training battle at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin California, things got interesting.

His older brother, Maj. Austin Bennett, was commanding the enemy forces against him.

”It was a great opportunity. You’re wanting to perform well for the sake of the troop and the mission but knowing that your brother is on the other end making the plan, it makes it just a little bit personal," Cpt. Bennett said.

"It makes it almost real in a way, because you're really wanting to win.”

That same sense of brotherhood and competition is something he embraces as the leader of Crazyhorse.

"He's really smart and educated, and he turns any kind of opportunity into a learning lesson,” said Executive Officer to Cpt. Bennett, 1LT Nicholas Volk.

“Additionally, he inspires everyone to step forward, take responsibility, or to lead by example."

Cpt. Bennett has recently become a father and has a message for his new baby girl.

”Don’t let anybody ever tell you no. If you want to do this, then do it and be the best at it. If there’s something else that you want to do, then go do it and be the best at it," Cpt. Bennett said.

"It doesn’t matter what you want to be in life, as long as you give it everything, you care about those around you, and you know the love in your life. You're going to be successful in anything that you do.”

Cpt. David Bennett is one of three Bennett brothers that felt a duty to serve their country after 9/11, and he proudly serves as an officer in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

He is steadfast and ready to lead Crazyhorse on any battlefield around the world.