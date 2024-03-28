Faces of Fort Cavazos: CPL Brytney Ziniti is making sure her fellow soldiers are properly taken care of

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The Army is full of unsung heroes doing critical work behind the front lines.

Corporal Brytney Ziniti is one of them, working Human Resources with the 1st Medical Brigade HR office.

She may be working on a Texas Army base now, but her story begins in Woodbridge, Virginia.

”The area I grew up in was smaller but everyone kind of lived there,” CPL Ziniti said. “So, everyone who worked out of DC, or Alexandria, or even crossed over to Maryland, everyone typically lived in that area.”

It was a close-knit family life growing up with her twin brother and older sister.

She has a long family history of military service but that is not what brought her to the Army.

”It was my siblings actually,” CPL Ziniti said. “So, my entire family, they’re all military but my twin brother and my older sister, they all joined.”

She even brought her high school sweetheart and now husband, along for the ride.

Now she is proudly serving in a Human Resources role with the 1st Medical Brigade.

”I like helping people,” CPL Ziniti said. “I like listening to them. Actually, to hear them. Sometimes there are complaints in the military, but I like to remedy those because it shouldn’t be that hard.”

Now she wants to do even more to help her fellow soldiers and is working towards becoming an officer.

A path those above her are happy to see her take.

”Just the way she carries herself, how she thinks long term, how she thinks two levels up on most days, is something an officer should be doing and I think she would do really well in that role,” said Major Kyle Thomas Brigade S1, 1st Medical Brigade. “I hope she peruses that career path.”

CPL Ziniti told me as soon as she gets her associate degree, she is heading straight to a Green To Gold program with the hopes of getting that done back home in Virginia.