Explosion at North Texas paint factory causes large fire: WFAA

GARLAND, Texas — An explosion and fire at a Sherwin-Williams paint factory in Garland injured one employee and shut the facility down Monday morning, company officials said in a statement.

The explosion happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday at the company's plant at South Shiloh Road and Forest Lane in Garland, according to the statement.

The plant produces industrial coatings and resins for Sherwin-Williams.

One employee suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Sherwin-Williams. The employee has since been released. No other injuries were reported and all employees were accounted for, the company said.

Fire crews responded and put the fire out after battling large flames and heavy smoke for several hours.

Garland police closed multiple roadways around the plant while officials worked to put out the fire.

Fire officials tell WFAA they got a call at 1:21 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, about a possible explosion at the factory. Police at the scene say they felt the explosion from their station about a mile away.