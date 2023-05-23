Watch Now
Ex-Killeen teacher arrested for aggravated sexual assault of child

Posted at 5:03 PM, May 23, 2023
KILLEEN, Texas – A former Killeen ISD teacher has been arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child, police said Tuesday.

Makalani Jones, 49, is awaiting extradition from North Carolina to Bell County.

According to a news release, it was reported Feb. 9 that Jones had allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student at Alice Douse Elementary School

Police say a juvenile victim said Jones had inappropriate physical contact with the student in the fall of 2022.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James issued a warrant for Jones’ arrest – and Jones was taken into custody Monday by the United States Marshals Service - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, the release said. He was taken to Gaston County Jail, N.C., where he is awaiting extradition.

