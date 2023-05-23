Ex-Killeen teacher arrested for aggravated sexual assault of child

KILLEEN, Texas – A former Killeen ISD teacher has been arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child, police said Tuesday.

Makalani Jones, 49, is awaiting extradition from North Carolina to Bell County.

According to a news release, it was reported Feb. 9 that Jones had allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student at Alice Douse Elementary School

Police say a juvenile victim said Jones had inappropriate physical contact with the student in the fall of 2022.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James issued a warrant for Jones’ arrest – and Jones was taken into custody Monday by the United States Marshals Service - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, the release said. He was taken to Gaston County Jail, N.C., where he is awaiting extradition.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.