Emotional American Idol audition reflects on Texas school shooting

A Texas school shooting survivor is drawing attention after his emotional audition on American Idol.

Twenty-one-year-old Trey Louis sung his heart out Monday night.

He was a student at Sante Fe High School near Houston in 2018, when a fellow student barged into the classroom next door and opened fire.

The gunman killed eight students and two teachers.

Many of them were friends with Louis.

His story caused Idol judge Katy Perry to break down and lash out during the audition.

"Our country has (bleep) failed us," Perry shouted. "This is not okay. You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that (bleep)!" Perry said and Louis agreed.

A judge ruled the suspect is incompetent, delaying his trial.

Louis made it to the next round.

American Idol airs Sunday nights on 25 ABC.