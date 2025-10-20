Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Early voting locations now open in Bell County

There are eight dedicated locations voters can cast their ballots early in Bell County for the November 2025 election.
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — All eight early voting sites are now open in Bell County for voters to cast their ballots for the November 2025 election.

All early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in person voting Monday Oct. 20 through Friday Oct. 24; Saturday, Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 26 from noon to 6 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Belton
Bell County Belton Annex - 550 East 2nd Avenue, Belton, TX 76513

Killeen
True Deliverance Ministry, 1801 Garth Drive, Killeen, TX 76541
Jackson Professional Learning Center - 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Drive, Killeen, TX 76543
Senior Center at Lions Club Park - 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542

Temple
Temple ISD Admin Building - 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple, TX 76501

Salado
Salado Annex - 11057 Event Drive, Salado, TX 76571

Harker Heights
Parks & Recreation Center - 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Morgan's Point Event Center
60 Morgan's Point Blvd, Morgan's Point Resort, TX 76513

On Nov. 4, election day, voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any of these polling locations:

