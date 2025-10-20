Early voting locations now open in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — All eight early voting sites are now open in Bell County for voters to cast their ballots for the November 2025 election.

All early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in person voting Monday Oct. 20 through Friday Oct. 24; Saturday, Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 26 from noon to 6 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Belton

Bell County Belton Annex - 550 East 2nd Avenue, Belton, TX 76513

Killeen

True Deliverance Ministry, 1801 Garth Drive, Killeen, TX 76541

Jackson Professional Learning Center - 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Drive, Killeen, TX 76543

Senior Center at Lions Club Park - 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542

Temple

Temple ISD Admin Building - 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple, TX 76501

Salado

Salado Annex - 11057 Event Drive, Salado, TX 76571

Harker Heights

Parks & Recreation Center - 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Morgan's Point Event Center

60 Morgan's Point Blvd, Morgan's Point Resort, TX 76513

On Nov. 4, election day, voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any of these polling locations: