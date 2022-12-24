Watch Now
Editions of Jan. 6 report already on Amazon best seller list

Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 24, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a day for the Jan. 6 report to go from public unveiling to the bestseller list on Amazon.com.

By late Friday, three editions of the Congressional probe of the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump were in the top 30 on Amazon.

The 814-page document, released late Thursday, is not copyrighted. It can be published by anyone and is otherwise available for free on various government and media web sites.

Previous government publications have been bestsellers, including the Sept. 11 report.

