DPS: Mexican National arrested after being caught smuggling 7 illegal immigrants

LA JOYA, Texas - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers thwarted a human smuggling incident here Thursday morning, according to a DPS social media post.

DPS said the driver, a Mexican National, was caught smuggling seven illegal immigrants. He was arrested for human smuggling.

"Troopers determined the driver was utilizing a social media/messaging platform to coordinate with smuggling organizations in MX," DPS said in the post. "This is a common trend amongst criminal organizations in coordinating criminal activity. DPS is committed in cracking down on these organizations. #OperationLoneStar."