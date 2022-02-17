Watch
News

Actions

DPS: Mexican National arrested after being caught smuggling 7 illegal immigrants

Posted at 9:26 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 10:26:59-05

LA JOYA, Texas - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers thwarted a human smuggling incident here Thursday morning, according to a DPS social media post.

DPS said the driver, a Mexican National, was caught smuggling seven illegal immigrants. He was arrested for human smuggling.

"Troopers determined the driver was utilizing a social media/messaging platform to coordinate with smuggling organizations in MX," DPS said in the post. "This is a common trend amongst criminal organizations in coordinating criminal activity. DPS is committed in cracking down on these organizations. #OperationLoneStar."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019