DPS identifies teen driver in single-vehicle crash that killed 2 in Snook

SNOOK, Texas — Authorities have identified the driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed two early Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 18-year-old Frederick Hawkins of Snook was behind the wheel of the 2007 BMW when it crashed into a tree after he drove away from a traffic stop.

Killed in the crash were two unidentified teens — a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. They were in the back seat at the time of the crash.

Hawkins and a female 17-year-old front seat passenger were flown – with “major injuries” – by helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

"This is an ongoing criminal investigation," a DPS release said Thursday. "There is no additional information available for release at this time."

UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

