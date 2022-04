Chances are someone you know is a victim.

20 people are abused by an intimate partner every minute in the U.S., according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

That adds up to more than 10 million people every year.

The group says a third of women and a quarter of men experience some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

Women between the ages of 18 to 24 years old are the demographic most affected by domestic violence, the N.A.D.V. said.