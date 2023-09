KILLEEN, Texas – A patrol officer shot a dog Thursday after police say it attacked and bit an animal control officer in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue, Killeen police said Friday.

The dog attack occurred after another dog bit “one of the EMS personnel,” police said.

Both of the dogs were “contained,” police said, and no other injuries were reported.

Attempts to contact the owner of the dogs were unsuccessful, police said.

