Details released of crash that killed 2 children on I-35 near Troy

TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released additional details Friday of the chain-reaction crash that killed two children on I-35 near Troy.

According to DPS, a 2017 Nissan Titan pickup collided with cars stopped due to “heavy holiday rush traffic,” resulting in the deaths of two Uvalde children – ages 13 and 8. The accident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-35.

Here are the findings from investigating troopers, according to a DPS news release:

“(#1) A 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck, operated by a 23-year-old male from, Southlake, Texas, failed to control speed and collided with a (#2) 2018 Mitsubishi SUV. The Mitsubishi was occupied by a male driver, female front seat passenger, an 8-year-old and 13-year-old rear seat passengers.

“The Mitsubishi then collided with a (#3) 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up truck operated by a 32-year-old female from Buckholts, Texas. Also, in the Ford p/u was a 30-year-old male passenger, a 4-year-old female passenger, and a 3-year-old male passenger.

“The collision caused the Ford p/u to collide with a (#4) 2015 Ford Versa passenger car, operated by a 25-year-old female from Cedar Park, Texas. The Ford then crashed into a (#5) 2018 Nissan Altima passenger car, operated by a 25-year-old male from Ft. Mitchell, AL. The Nissan also was occupied by a 23-year-old male from Killeen, Texas.

“Tragically, as a result of the chain reaction collision, a 13-year-old male and an 8-year-old male in the Mitsubishi, both from Uvalde, Texas, died on scene. Both children were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Duffield. Next of kin have been notified.”

Meanwhile, the crash investigation remains active.

“The extent of injuries to all others involved is still pending at this time,” the news release said.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

INITIAL UPDATE

TEMPLE, Texas — Two children from Uvalde – ages 13 and 8 – were killed Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on I-35 near Troy.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2017 Nissan Titan pickup collided with cars stopped due to “heavy holiday rush traffic,” resulting in the deaths of the two boys.

The accident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35.

The investigation continues, DPS said in a news release Thursday.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit distractions and reduce your speed during heavy holiday traffic,” DPS said in the release. “Obeying all traffic laws and driving defensively will greatly reduce the volume of crashes during this busy holiday travel season.”

EDITOR'S NOTE : The original story, based on information from Temple fire officials, indicated a 2-year-old had died in the crash. DPS updated the information today to say it was the 13- and 8-year-old who died.

ORIGINAL STORY

One girl is dead, and at least three people were life flighted to area hospitals, after a major crash Wednesday night outside Temple, fire officials said.

A spokesperson with Temple Fire & Rescue confirmed to 25 News the crash took the life of a 2-year-old girl.

Traffic on I-35 northbound froze to a standstill as at least three people were flown by helicopter to the hospital, officials said.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. outside the city limits between Temple and Troy, according to Temple police.

Officials are asking those traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday to find an alternative route, and delays on the interstate are expected to last at least two hours.

One lane reopened late Wednesday night. Up to 11 people in total were taken to nearby hospitals, according to officials.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article.

