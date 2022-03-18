Deputy dies while working Eastland Complex wildfire in West Texas

EASTLAND, Texas – A Eastland County deputy died last night “trying to save people from the horrible fires,” according to a Cisco Police Department Facebook post.

“Our sister Barbara Fenley will be deeply missed,” the post said. “She was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends and colleagues as they mourn. RIP dear friend, you will be missed.”

The family has also confirmed her death.

25 News will provide more details and coverage from the Eastland Complex wildfire as it becomes available.