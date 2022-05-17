Delgado named news director at KXXV/KRHD

WACO, Texas — Dan Delgado has been named news director at KXXV/KRHD, joining the E.W. Scripps-owned ABC affiliates in the Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas, markets, effective Monday, June 20.

Delgado is a Texas native and a 30-year veteran of the broadcast industry. He began his broadcast news career as a reporter and anchor in Corpus Christi, Texas, moving on to an anchor role in San Antonio, Texas, before making the move into news leadership in both Tyler and Laredo, Texas. Delgado continued his journey as a news director outside of Texas, leading news teams in Topeka, Kansas, and most recently in Sioux City, Iowa. Delgado comes back to Texas after serving as the news director at KCAU, the ABC affiliate in Sioux City since 2018.

“I’m very excited to return to Texas and to join the team at KXXV/KRHD and Scripps,” said Delgado. "It is a new chapter in my career that will present new challenges. I welcome those challenges and look forward to working with the team to meet them, head-on.”

Delgado and his wife, Carey, have been married for 37 years. They have two adult children and five, soon to be six, grandchildren.