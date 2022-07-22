'Deep in the Heart Film Festival' teams with local artists

WACO, Texas — The Deep in the Heart Film Festival teamed up with local artists this year to promote the festival and engage with attendees.

Local artists like Skcoobaveli Trevino, Blanca Estefania and Will Suarez contributed to promotional artwork and murals for the festival.

A mural by born-and-raised Waco artist Skcoobaveli is located at the 7th Street Plaza in downtown Waco and features more than a dozen film references, including Forrest Gump, Spiderman and E.T.

