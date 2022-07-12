WACO, Texas — The 6th Annual Deep in the Heart Film Festival returns July 21-24 — with films at the historic Waco Hippodrome Thursday-Saturday and an online encore July 24-30.

This year’s festival will include 140 projects from around the world. It will include World Premieres, films screened at major festivals, and some of the top Texas talent.

There are three different ways to enjoy the festival:

VIP PASSES:

This is the way to see it all. All the films, all the panels, all the parties. Take part in all the in-person activities and get access to all the films in online encore.

SINGLE TICKETS:

These tickets are good for one feature film or a block of short films. Check the schedule and select the block you want to see.

WATCH FROM HOME:

Check out the online encore on the DITHFF website after the in-person event. This is your chance to see any films you may have missed or re-watch any that you loved.

This Year’s Film Highlights include…

Feature films:

The Texas Premiere of A Place Among the Dead, an exploration of the repercussions of growing up under the sway of narcissism and evil. This is a genre bending thriller, blending fact with fiction. Scheduled to appear is the director, co-writer and star, Juliet Landau. Ms Landau is best known for her role as Drusilla on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its hit spin-off show, Angel.

The Waco Premiere of One Pint at a Time. Craft beer generates tens of billions of dollars annually for the US economy. Despite beer’s Egyptian and African heritage, these traditions have been mostly forgotten and are rarely found in American brewing culture. Today, Black-owned breweries make up less than 1% of the nearly 9,000 breweries in operation. This documentary follows the Black brewers, brand owners and influencers across the country who are reshaping the craft beer industry and the future of America’s favorite adult beverage.

Short films:

Bainne: In the last year of The Great Famine in Ireland, a stoic farmhand survives working for the local landlord. When he encounters a ghostly figure stealing milk his morality is questioned, and is beguiled on a journey of faith. Film stars Will Poulter, best known for We Are The Millers. Film is directed by Jack Reynor, award-winning Irish actor who co-starred opposite Florence Pugh in Midsommar.

Texas Wines: A short Documentary taking you through the Texas Wine industry of the early years of how it began, to where it is now and how the wine industry has boomed along with international recognition. Since the 1970s wineries went from about four operating to more than 620 in 2020. In this documentary, we meet more than 15 vintners, including Messina Hof, Becker Vineyards, McPhersons, William Chris, and more. Plus, we look at how science from Texas Tech and Texas A&M play a huge part in the amazing wines Texas now produces.

Find the Light: Zak Anwar, a young Pakistani boy, is continually victimized and sees no reprieve. Battered from his latest attack he decides to end the suffering and attempts to drown himself, only for the critical moment to reveal a purpose worth living for. Featuring George MacKay, best known as Lance Corporal Schofield, the lead in Sam Mendes’ epic WWI drama, 1917.

To see the full schedule of films, panels, and parties visit: https://dithff22.eventive.org/schedule?date=2022-07-21

Submissions Open for 2023

Submissions are now open for next year’s Deep in the Heart Film Festival. If you have a short film, feature film, student short, music video, or short screenplay you want to submit head to https://www.deepintheheartff.com/submissions for rules and information on the Made Deep in the Heart Screenplay Grant.

25 News Involvement

25 News is excited to be returning as a sponsor and supporter of the Deep in the Heart Film Festival. The festival exhibits films from major festivals like Austin, Cannes, Sundance, SXSW, Tribeca, and Toronto. Deep in the Heart is one of the most successful events in the community that not only brings in revenue and films, the educational impact and opportunity to connect with industry professionals in person is unmatched. 25 News is always proud to be a part of events like these that make a deep impact in Central Texas and the film and arts industry.

About Deep in the Heart Film Festival

Consistently ranking in FilmFreeway’s Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals in the World, Deep in the Heart Film Festival (DitHFF) brings our Central Texas community together through independent film. Established in 2017, DitHFF engages audiences with films from major festivals and Texas talent. They build networks and careers through industry education and promotion. For more information visit www.deepintheheartff.com, Facebook.com and Instagram.com