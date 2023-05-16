Watch Now
News

Actions

Death of police officer found dead in Killeen home investigated

Keco Motton (1).png
25 News
Keco Motton (1).png
Posted at 11:32 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 12:36:34-04

KILLEEN, Texas — Police are investigating the death of a Cedar Park police officer found dead in a Killeen home.

The officer who died was arrested and charged with sexual assault more than a week ago.

Keco Motton, 46, was taken into custody on May 5.

Officials say Motton responded to a disturbance call at a Cedar Park home involving a woman.

Later, he's accused of following that woman and sexually assaulting her at a business.

Killeen police say Motton died May 10 at a Killeen home – and his death is under investigation.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019