Death of police officer found dead in Killeen home investigated

KILLEEN, Texas — Police are investigating the death of a Cedar Park police officer found dead in a Killeen home.

The officer who died was arrested and charged with sexual assault more than a week ago.

Keco Motton, 46, was taken into custody on May 5.

Officials say Motton responded to a disturbance call at a Cedar Park home involving a woman.

Later, he's accused of following that woman and sexually assaulting her at a business.

Killeen police say Motton died May 10 at a Killeen home – and his death is under investigation.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.