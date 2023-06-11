Death investigation: 2 men found dead inside vehicle in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – Police found two men dead inside a vehicle in the 1800 block of Gaynor Drive on Saturday. Both had been shot, Killeen police said.

The investigation into the death of the men – ages 29 and 19 – is ongoing.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James ordered autopsies to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, a news release said Saturday.

“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community,” the release said.

Anyone with information should call Killeen police at (254) 501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (264) 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.