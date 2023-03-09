DAY 7: Juror dismissed for misconduct as Waco daycare murder trial continues

WACO, Texas — The retrial of a former daycare owner in the poisoning death of a 4-month-old has taken some crazy turns in court today.

A juror has been dismissed for misconduct.

25 News journalist Andrew Lamparski is in court with the latest updates (Click Andrew's Twitter feed to learn more):

The retrial of a former daycare owner in the poisoning death of a 4-month-old has taken some crazy turns in court today. @andrewlamparski will have a live report tonight at 5 and 6 on @25NewsKXXV... 👇👇 https://t.co/hQ2q50ORNm — Trenton Hooker (@trentonhooker) March 9, 2023

Ex-daycare owner Marian Fraser is on trial for allegedly giving a deadly amount of Benadryl to a four-month-old.

Fraser was originally convicted with the murder of the child in a 2015 trial and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

That conviction was later remanded by the 7th Court of Appeals in 2019, explaining the evidence presented in the trial did not match a felony murder conviction.

The infant, Clara Felton, died on March 4, 2013 with toxic levels of the antihistamine in her system after being dropped off at Fraser's 'Spoiled Rotten Daycare' in Waco.

Felton was the granddaughter of McLennan County judge, Scott Felton.