Convicted murderer Cedric Marks denies killing 2, but says he's ready to die

BELTON, Texas — The punishment phase continued Thursday for Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter who was recently found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her male friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Police have said the Temple man disposed of both of their remains in Oklahoma.

KXXV journalist Adam Schindler is in court with the coverage.

Follow Adam on Twitter to get the latest updates from the trial.

CLICK HERE for the latest.

Marks tells jury he has colon cancer while telling them he deserves harshest punishment possible.



Says he helped cover up the murders for Maya Maxwell but says he didn’t kill anyone.



Says he is ready to die for his part, but denies killing Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin. — adam l. schindler (@adamlschindler1) June 8, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY

A jury on Wednesday found Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter, guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her male friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Police say the Temple man disposed of both of their remains in Oklahoma.

The punishment phase is set to begin June 5.

KXXV journalist Adam Schindler is in court with the coverage.

Follow Adam on Twitter to get the latest updates from the trial.

CLICK HERE for the latest.