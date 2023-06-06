Day 2: Punishment phase continues after MMA fighter Cedric Marks found guilty of murder

BELTON, Texas — The punishment phase continued Tuesday for Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter who was recently found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her male friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Police have said the Temple man disposed of both of their remains in Oklahoma.

KXXV journalist Adam Schindler is in court with the coverage.

Follow Adam on Twitter to get the latest updates from the trial.

CLICK HERE for the latest.

Maxwell confessed to helping Marks in the murders and disposing of their bodies.



She also helped lead authorities to their bodies in 2019.



When asked by Marks if she ever saw him abuse women, Ginell McDonough said, no. — adam l. schindler (@adamlschindler1) June 6, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY

A jury on Wednesday found Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter, guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her male friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Police say the Temple man disposed of both of their remains in Oklahoma.

The punishment phase is set to begin June 5.

KXXV journalist Adam Schindler is in court with the coverage.

Follow Adam on Twitter to get the latest updates from the trial.

CLICK HERE for the latest.