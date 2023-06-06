Watch Now
News

Actions

Day 2: Punishment phase continues after MMA fighter Cedric Marks found guilty of murder

Cedric Marks
Copyright 2019, WorldNow
(Source: Kent County Jail)
Charges: Burglary of a habitation Arresting agency: Grand Rapids Police Department
Cedric Marks
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 11:50:37-04

BELTON, Texas — The punishment phase continued Tuesday for Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter who was recently found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her male friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Police have said the Temple man disposed of both of their remains in Oklahoma.

KXXV journalist Adam Schindler is in court with the coverage.

Follow Adam on Twitter to get the latest updates from the trial.

CLICK HERE for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY

A jury on Wednesday found Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter, guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her male friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Police say the Temple man disposed of both of their remains in Oklahoma.

The punishment phase is set to begin June 5.

KXXV journalist Adam Schindler is in court with the coverage.

Follow Adam on Twitter to get the latest updates from the trial.

CLICK HERE for the latest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019