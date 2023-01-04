Damar Hamlin's hit shows importance of knowing CPR

MARLIN, Texas — It was shocking.

Millions across the United States watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse — on Monday Night Football — after making a tackle.

Medics gave CPR to Hamlin on the field, then took him to the hospital, where it was determined he suffered cardiac arrest.

One doctor we spoke with says the hit Hamlin took last night shows how important it is to know CPR and how it can be the difference between life or death.

“I’ve never seen that before," said Ruben Torres, athletic director with Marlin ISD, "and I think that's pretty consistent around the country, that we haven’t seen that and just the longer they stayed down the worse things come into your mind.”

Here in Texas, before a student is cleared to play football, they must get a complete physical.

Torres says they do their best to dig into a student’s medical history for anything that may raise concerns.

Medical professionals say the biggest takeaway from Hamlin’s hit is knowing CPR and knowing how to do it correctly.

“When a cardiac arrest happens, it does not necessarily have to be on a football field," said Dr. Rohan Mehta, cardiology with Baylor Scott & White at Advent Health. "It can be anywhere. And if bystanders are aware on how to do basic CPR, you can essentially save a life.”

You can find free courses online or sign up for in person CPR courses below.

CPR Certification - American Health Training

or visit

CPR Training with Red Cross | Red Cross

