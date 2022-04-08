Watch
News

Actions

Dallas police asking for help solving recent homicide

Dallas Police cruiser car
Tony Gutierrez/AP
A Dallas police cruiser sits along Griffin Street near the parking garage, rear left, where an active investigation scene is ongoing, Friday, July 8, 2016, in Dallas. An Army veteran killed by Dallas police after the sniper slayings of five officers during a protest march told authorities that he was upset about the police shootings of two black men earlier this week and wanted to exterminate whites, "especially white officers," officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Police cruiser car
Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 13:12:06-04

DALLAS, Texas — Police are asking for help identifying who shot a 38-year-old man who was found unconscious on a Dallas street Thursday and later died due to a gunshot wound.

Karl Arthur Hollins was taken by Dallas Fire Rescue to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Harmon Street, police said.

Dallas police say circumstances surrounding Hollins' death, as well as motives, weren’t immediately known. The investigation continues.

No suspects have been identified at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information surrounding the shooting death should contact Det. Christopher Walton at (214) 671-3632 or at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 060922-2022.

Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those involved in this incident. Crime Stoppers can be reached at (214)-373-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019