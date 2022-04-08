Dallas police asking for help solving recent homicide

DALLAS, Texas — Police are asking for help identifying who shot a 38-year-old man who was found unconscious on a Dallas street Thursday and later died due to a gunshot wound.

Karl Arthur Hollins was taken by Dallas Fire Rescue to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Harmon Street, police said.

Dallas police say circumstances surrounding Hollins' death, as well as motives, weren’t immediately known. The investigation continues.

No suspects have been identified at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information surrounding the shooting death should contact Det. Christopher Walton at (214) 671-3632 or at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 060922-2022.

Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those involved in this incident. Crime Stoppers can be reached at (214)-373-TIPS.

