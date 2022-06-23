Dallas police ask for assistance of identity in burglary case

DALLAS — Dallas police report a burglary occurred at a restaurant during the early morning hours on June 8.

Around 2:20 a.m., a suspect forced entry into a restaurant in the 1200 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard in Dallas.

Authorities say the suspect took food, office supplies, and a security radio during the break-in.

Dallas police ask the public for assistance in the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect. Those with information are urged to contact Det. T. French with the southeast investigative unit at (214)-671-0112 and reference case number 102362-2022.

Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (877)-373-TIPS (8477).