Dallas-area police lieutenant commits suicide: Officials

GARLAND, Texas — A police lieutenant at a Dallas-area agency has died by suicide, officials said.

Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan has confirmed that Lt. Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran, committed suicide over the weekend.

"Chris was a leader, a mentor, and a provider to this police department," Chief Bryan said in part in an official statement.

"The men and women of the Garland Police Department are mourning the loss of Chris, as we try to comprehend and endure one of the most difficult chapters in our Department’s history.”

The Garland Police Department has since confirmed that Carker will be honored as "a work-related death to the service he performed as a Garland Police Officer and Lieutenant.”

A cancer warrior, prior to his death, Carker had batted Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

It's reported that he had undergone several rounds of inpatient chemotherapy and radiation - medical treatments the Garland Police Association had helped fundraise to alleviate the costs.