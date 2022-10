FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said.

Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer.

Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department for 6.5 years.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," said Flower Mound fire in a statement.

A Line of Duty memorial service for Cannon is set to be held later.