Crews respond to fire at Killeen apartment complex

KILLEEN, TX — Fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at The Arbors of Killeen apartment complex off of W. Curry Dr.

Witnesses who spoke with 25 News say several people were evacuated from a building. They also tell us the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

The exact extent of the damage is not clear right now. It is also not clear whether anyone was hurt.

At last check, crews were still on scene putting water on the fire. They are encouraging people to avoid the area until the smoke clears.

