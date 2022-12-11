Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said.

Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526- 8477. Callers remain anonymous.

