County music star shares 'PB&J' holiday cookie recipe

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — It's the most magical time... for some cookies!

As part of GMA's '12 Days of Cookies', Country music star Trisha Yearwood shared her famous PB &J-inspired recipe.

"I love these because everybody loves peanut butter and jelly, we’re all kids at heart," said Yearwood.

And also Garth and I actually walked down the aisle to the music from “Charlie Brown Christmas,’ so it’s very sentimental for me. It’s very Christmas for me."

Yearwood celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary this month with fellow musician Garth Brooks.

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 cups sugar

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup smooth grape jelly

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a large (13 x 18-inch) rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and spray the parchment with cooking spray.

On a sheet of waxed paper, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla. Add the flour mixture and beat on low speed until completely incorporated.

Dollop the dough in big spoonfuls all over the prepared baking sheet. Loosely cover with plastic wrap and press the dough into an even layer, filling the baking sheet. Remove the plastic wrap.

Spoon the peanut butter and jelly all over the cookie dough. Use the back of the spoon to swirl the peanut butter and jelly together, gently pushing into the surface of the dough.

Bake until the cookie is lightly puffed and golden brown at the edges, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan before cutting into squares.

Tip: To keep the parchment in place while you’re dolloping the cookie dough, dab a little bit of the dough under each corner of the parchment and press down to adhere it to the pan.