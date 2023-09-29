Country icon Toby Keith gives first live television performance since stomach cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Legendary country icon Toby Keith gave an update on his battle with stomach cancer at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday night.

The People's Choice Country Awards saw many country stars take the stage Thursday night, and Keith's performance of his song "Don't Let the Old Man In" marked his first live television appearance since his diagnosis in 2021.

While walking the red carpet with his wife Tricia Lucas, the country artist told E! News that he's feeling pretty good.

"It's a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today," Keith told E! News.

The inaugural awards night saw the 62-year-old music star receive the Country Icon Award, a celebration for his 30-year career in the country music industry.

During his acceptance speech, Keith made note of his health by saying, "I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight; he's been riding shotgun with me for a little while."

"I want to thank my beautiful family that's here. A lot of people go into making a big career like this of 30 years," Keith said. "Most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do."