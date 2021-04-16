Younger population surpasses older with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine completed

WACO, TX — There are thousands more people aged 16-49 with their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine verses those 50 and older.

Although the older generation has more fully vaccinated people, the younger population is catching up. Since the state opened vaccines to everyone over the age of 16, there have been tens of thousands going to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

In McLennan County, 27,221 aged 16-49 have gotten their first dose, compare that to only 20,106 between the ages of 50 and 64 and only 19,927 who are 65 and older.

Damaris Flores is one of the many that have rushed to get their vaccine when the opportunity presented itself.

Flores is a Baylor student and she wanted to know that if she visited family she and they would be safe after living away from home.

"I didn't want to worry about quarantining especially during a difficult academic semester," Flores said.

She found her vaccine at a local pharmacy and said the process was so easy.

"We were able to go in a matter of less than 2 hours and the procedure itself is painless and I only felt a sore arm and it was gone within a day," Flores said.

Those numbers follow the same pattern for the entire state of Texas where 4.3 million 16-49 have their first shot and only 2.7 million 50-64 have their first shot.

Kelly Craine with the Waco McLennan County Public Health District says this is because the younger generation is the working class.

"You don't have time to sit down and stop for a couple weeks because you still have to take care of your family, your kids, your job," Craine said.

When vaccinations first began, lines and wait lists were long. Now Craine says with more eligibility, the lines have actually subsided.

"There's been so many people that wanted the vaccine that was ready and willing, and we had such lines in the beginning. That's starting to even out so we hope that more people will come and not give up," Craine said.

Knowing she is safe and keeping others safe as well, Flores feels relief for the future and hopes others follow her suit.

"It was really scary at first, but it has put me at ease knowing I'll be okay, I won't be spreading this disease which would be my biggest fear," Flores said.

There are more 65 and older fully vaccinated over those 16-49 but that is because they had access to the vaccine quicker and nursing homes also were a priority.

In McLennan County, 51% 65 and older are fully vaccinated and 21% 16-49.