Waco-McLennan County Public Health District hosting several COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting 12 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters will be available, you must bring your vaccination card to receive the booster so the date can be verified.

Certain locations will offer the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11-years-old.

Parents, or a consenting adult must be present their children to receive the vaccine.

Walk-ins are available and registration is also available online.

Monday through Friday:



Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Dr.) from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. The pediatric vaccine will be available at this location.

Sunday, November 7th vaccination clinics at:



University Baptist Church at 1701 Dutton Ave from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

First United Methodist Church at all locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4901 Cobbs The pediatric vaccine will be available at this location. 1300 Austin Ave 2801 Robinson Dr



Monday, November 8th vaccination clinic at:



Connally High School Cafeteria (901 N. Lacy Drive) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The pediatric vaccine will be available at this location.

Tuesday, November 9th vaccination clinics at:



LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The pediatric vaccine will be available at this location.

Waco Fire Department Station 1 (100 Peach Street) from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Pilgrim’s Pride (2500 E. Lakeshore Dr.) from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Lorena ISD Performing Arts Center (1 Leopard Ln, Lorena, TX) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The pediatric vaccine will be available at this location.

Thursday, November 11th vaccination clinic at:



McLennan Community College, MAC Commons Area (1400 College Dr.) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The pediatric vaccine will be available at this location.

Friday, November 12th vaccination clinic at:



South Waco Library (2737 S. 18th St.) from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The pediatric vaccine will be available at this location.

Saturday, November 13th vaccination clinics at:

