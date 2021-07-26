Waco-McLennan County Public Health District: COVID-19 cases increasing

COVID-19 cases are increasing in McLennan County, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (WMCPHD); reported cases are five times higher than they were last month.

With the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) being the predominant variant in the United States, making up 83.2 percent of cases, cases with the variant have been detected in McLennan County as well.

According to WMCPHD, only 41 percent of McLennan county residents are vaccinated to date, meaning there is a high risk for another surge in cases.

The health district is recommending the public, including vaccinated residents, wear masks and take protective measures.

For anyone interested in being vaccinated with their first or second dose, the health district has Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the immunization clinic located at 225 W. Waco Dr.

To locate a vaccine provider near you, including providers who have the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine available, visit www.covidwaco.com.