Texas to recruit over 2,500 medical personnel, health care facilities asked to be frugal in requesting assistance

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be deploying more than 2,500 medical personnel to assist Texas hospitals with the rising number of COVID-19 patients.

The operation follows a directive issued by Governor Greg Abbott on Monday, Aug. 9, which came along with other actions Texas will be taking to mitigate rising COVID-19 cases. The first deployment is currently funded through Sept. 30.

Cities, counties, and health care facilities have been informed that Texas will be recruiting out-of-state medical personnel to support immediate staffing needs.

However, DSHS also urged that facilities be judicious and work with their local government, and partners, to meet needs locally if possible. This is due to limited staffing and high demand in all regions of Texas, according to DSHS.

Texas facilities will be submitting a 'State of Texas Assistance Request' if they are in need. Any extended staff deployments may require cost-sharing by local governments and the facility.

"The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Texans can help bolster the state's efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus."

Texans can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find local COVID-19 vaccine providers.