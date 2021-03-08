Temple ISD to host vaccine clinic aimed at vaccinating more than 450 employees

TEMPLE, TX — Temple ISD's Health services department will begin to vaccinate more than 450 employees as school employees can begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district coordinated with the Bell County Health Department to develop a plan to make the vaccine available for employees on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“This is an exciting opportunity to reinforce the safety of the district’s educational environment,” said Superintendent Bobby Ott. “Temple ISD is grateful for the partnership with Bell county which continues to afford us these opportunities.”

Starting March 24, 2021, the district will host a clinic to administer 156 doses a week for six weeks to make vaccinate 468 employees who want to receive the vaccine, the second wave of vaccinations for Temple ISD.

The district was one of three local districts that were given 350 doses that would have expired due to canceled appointments caused by February's inclement weather.

When the clinic concludes in April, more than half of the district's staff of 1,300 will be vaccinated.

“I want to personally recognize our director of health services, our director of wellness and our amazing nurses for their commitment to the safety and well-being of our staff and students,” Ott said in an email to staff. “And be assured that Temple ISD will remain diligent in looking for ways to support each of you as we continue forward.”