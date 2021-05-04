Watch
McLennan County to begin offering COVID-19 evening vaccination clinics in May

WACO, TX — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning May 6, 2021.

The vaccination clinic will start on May 6 from 2 pm to 7 pm at the Waco Convention Center located at 100 Washington Ave. and will continue every Thursday in May.

The clinic is open to those who are 18 years or older. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made online or over the phone at (254) 750-1890.

The vaccination schedule at the Waco Convention Center for May 2021 can be found below:

  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Moderna)
  • Thursday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Moderna)
  • Friday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Moderna)
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Johnson and Johnson)

