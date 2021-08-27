Lometa ISD temporarily closing due to increasing COVID-19 cases

The Lometa Independent School District announced that it will be temporarily closed effective Friday.

Principal John Clawson made the announcement Thursday evening and said the school is continuing to see an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. The school closure will last through Monday, Sept. 6. Students and staff will return to class on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Lometa ISD said it will use this time to deep-clean classrooms and allow students and staff time to recover from active cases. LISD is canceling the ACE program and Cherokee games that were scheduled for next week.

"Every student activity is precious in light of how many we missed last year," said Clawson in the announcement. "Our varsity football team has no active cases on the team and we are committed to let them play their game on Thursday. It will be up to each one of us to do everything we can to mitigate the spread while we are there supporting them."

The school district does not have a mask mandate in effect but said it encourages respect for students and staff who do, and don't, choose to wear face-coverings on campus.

"Please do not be offended when school staff members mask-up," said Clawson. "Those who do feel it is one effort among many to protect our students."

Clawson said the district's administration is continuing to review all options and at this time it is committed to continuing in-person instruction.

"Our teachers remain committed to ensuring the best service we can provide to each student, whether face-to-face or by virtual meeting when necessary," said Clawson.