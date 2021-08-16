Limestone County Judge: 'Please consider the vaccine,' 162 cases reported since mid-July

Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan provided an update regarding COVID-19 patients in county hospitals.

In the announcement from Limestone County Emergency Management, the judge said he spoke with Parkview Regional Hospital and Limestone Medical Center.

According to the post, two COVID-19 patients are currently occupying Intensive Care Unit beds in Parkview Regional Hospital; and three are recovering on regular beds in the Limestone Medical Center. The Limestone Medical Center does not have Intensive Care Unit beds.

"It is uncertain if those in hospital were vaccinated," said Duncan. "Most of the hospitals in major markets are full."

According to the Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard, Limestone County has 2,349 confirmed cases as of Monday. Additionally, Duncan said 162 cases have been reported as of July 13 of this year.

"At the risk of people accusing me of coercion I must say to all the people I care about please consider the vaccine," said Duncan. "I say this for selfish reasons. I would hate for you to catch the virus and not survive."