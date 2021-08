BELTON, TX — The Bell County Public Health District will be providing free COVID-19 vaccines at Helping Hands Ministry of Belton.

The clinic will take place on Thursday, August 12 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Vaccination will be available for anyone over the age of 12.

For more information, you can call Helping Hands Ministry of Belton at 254-939-7355.

