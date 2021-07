WACO, TX — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be having a vaccination clinic every Thursday for the next four weeks.

The clinic begins this Thursday, July 22, 2021, and will offer COVID-19 vaccinations from 6 pm to 8 pm as part of the four-week performing arts series, Civic on the 7th.

Registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome.

