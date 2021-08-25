Watch
City of Waco hosts press conference to discuss local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

(Source: City of Waco)
Posted at 9:07 AM, Aug 25, 2021
The City of Waco is hosting a virtual press conference to discuss local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined by local healthcare representatives and community members to discuss the status of COVID-19 in Waco.

Over the last seven weeks, the number of patients hospitalized daily in Waco due to COVID-19 climbed from 10 to 166 patients, as of Friday, August 20, 2021.

Area hospitals are nearly full as all 54 ICU beds are in use and non-ICU beds are being converted to care for critical patients.

As of Friday, August 20, 2021, Waco's 7-day running average of daily new COVID-19 cases was 182.

This may exceed January’s record levels in both daily hospitalizations and daily new cases soon.

Currently, about 43% of people over 12 years old in McLennan County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

