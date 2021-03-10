City of Temple announces face-coverings will still be required in City facilities

TEMPLE, TX — The City of Temple announced today that they will continue to require the use of face-coverings in city facilities.

“In line with CDC guidance, we will continue COVID-19 precautions and require all visitors to wear face-coverings while in a City facility.” City Manager Brynn Myers said.

Governor Abbott’s Executive Order 34 effective Wednesday, March 10, removed the statewide mask mandate and allows establishments to choose whether they want to require face masks.

City employees will be still be required to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth when social distancing isn't possible.

Temple Police along with Fire & Rescue will continue to wear face-coverings during fieldwork.

All visitors are also required to wear face coverings while in a City facility.

The City says face requirements do not apply to:

Those younger than 10 years of age

Those with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering

Those consuming food or drink

Those exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors while maintaining a safe distance from other people

Those driving alone or with passengers in the same household as the driver

Those obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face-covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal

Anyone who is in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body of water

Those voting, assisting a voter, or serving as a poll watcher, but wearing a face-covering is strongly encouraged

Those actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship, but wearing a face-covering is strongly encouraged;

Those giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience.

These guidelines only pertain to City of Temple facilities while City services currently available online will continue.

Facilities that reopened on March 1 will remain open with current COVID-19 guidelines in place. Facility Services staff has increased the level of regular cleaning of frequently touched areas.