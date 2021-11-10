City of Killeen suspends drive-thru COVID-19 site, partners offer vaccines, tests

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has suspended its free COVID-19 vaccine and testing site due to a drop in demand.

In light of the closure, the city will assist the Bell County Health District, Killeen ISD and the Texas Military Department to continue helping the public.

Killeen ISD will host a COVID-19 vaccination site at the former Nolan Middle School for eight weeks beginning on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at this site to those 5-years-old and up through Dec. 28.

Appointments are not necessary however, consent and immunization forms can be found on the KISD website.

The Bell County Public Health District will continue to offer vaccines on Tuesdays during their immunization clinic at its Killeen office. More information can be found online.

During last week's COVID-19 drive-thru site, 86 vaccines were administered and 112 tests were given. Three positive cases were found.

The City has verified that area clinics and pharmacies have an ample supply and availability of COVID-19 vaccine and tests.

City officials are monitoring both positivity and hospitalization rates and will re-implement more sites if necessary.

The Bell County Public Health District has lowered its COVID-19 threat level to Level 3, which is moderate, controlled transmission.

Residents are asked to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents will also be sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call 1-800-232-0233 to receive the same information.