City of Killeen opening temporary COVID-19 vaccination site at Leo Buckley Stadium

KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen is opening a temporary COVID-19 vaccination site at Leo Buckley Stadium.

The vaccination clinic will be held at 3409 Atkinson Ave. and will run from April 20th to April 22nd.

The clinic will be offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for free.

Registration is required for those wanting to receive the vaccine and will open online beginning April 16th.

Vaccines will be administered while participants remain in their vehicles. All individuals in the vehicle must wear a mask.