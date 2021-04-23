City of Killeen offering temporary COVID-19 vaccination site at Leo Buckley Stadium

KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen announced it will offering a temporary COVID-19 vaccination site at Leo Buckley Stadium on April 24 and April 27 to April 29.

The vaccination site will be open from 9 am to noon on April 24 and 11 am to 7 pm on April 27 through April 29.

Those wanting to get the vaccine are encouraged to register in advance due to availability but drive-ups are welcome.

Registration is available for all dates online or by phone at 888-702-9042.

The first Pfizer dose will be administered to participants in their vehicles. All individuals in their vehicles must wear face masks.

Vaccinations are a partnership of the City of Killeen, Bell County and Killeen Independent School District.