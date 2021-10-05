City of Killeen continues drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines and tests this week, next week

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and tests at a drive-thru site from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 and from Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

The site will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center.

Vaccines and tests will be available while supplies last each day.

During last week's site from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 180 vaccines were administered and 469 tests were given, 49 were positive.

An appointment is not required but a phone number or an email address is required.

The Pfizer vaccine is available and booster shots will be available for those who are immunocompromised with a doctor's note.

Vaccines are for those 12 and older, 15-minute rapid tests are available to all ages with parental supervision and permission.

Rapid test results will be received by text and/or email.

Residents can also text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Each person will also be sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location.

Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

