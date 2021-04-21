Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announces two opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccine

FORT HOOD, TX — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials announced that a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place at Abrams Gym on Saturday, May 1.

Vaccines will be administered by appointment only from 9 am to 1 pm.

All eligible beneficiaries 16 and older can schedule an appointment by calling the appointment line at 254-288-8888 or go online.

Beneficiaries should plan to receive their second dose on Saturday, May 22, those appointments will only be scheduled through the appointment line.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials also announced another opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible beneficiaries age 16 and older on April 22 and 23.

Second dose appointments can be scheduled through the appointment line.

All vaccinations are by appointment only and walk-ins will not be permitted.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to persons age 16 and older.

Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card to their scheduled appointment.