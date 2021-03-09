Bishop Vásquez announces COVID-19 safety protocols will remain in place for Diocese of Austin

CENTRAL TEXAS — On Friday, March 5th, Bishop Joe Vásquez with the Diocese of Austin announced that protocols that help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place.

In a blog post, Bishop Vásquez states, "As I have stated multiple times since the onset of this pandemic, my decisions are based on the gospel value of the sanctity and protection of human life and the Church contributing to the common good of society."

Throughout the pandemic, Bishop Vásquez issued protocols such as encouraging parishioners to wear face masks, receive Holy Communion in the hand, social distancing and monitor your health prior to Mass.

Parishes are also required to provide hand sanitizer as well as sanitizing pews between Masses.

Bishop Vásquez believes it will be safe to modify safety protocols once more people get vaccinated.

"My request to all Catholics in the Diocese of Austin is that we stay the course in preparation for the time when this pandemic is no longer dangerous to the health of society," says Bishop Vásquez.