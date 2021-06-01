Bell County announces termination of 2020 Local Disaster Declaration for COVID-19 pandemic

BELL COUNTY — On Tuesday, June 1, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced the termination of the 2020 Local Disaster Declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The only reason the Declaration has been in effect the past several months was to ensure that, if there were any federal or state benefits or program funding available to the county, we could make use of them,” Judge Blackburn said. “In talking to several area leaders, I don’t see any need to continue it at this time.”

The Disaster Declaration was approved by The Bell County Commissioners Court on March 18, 2020.

The Declaration was to remain in effect until it was terminated by Judge Blackburn, the termination was officially signed on Tuesday.

“We will continue to support both our public and private healthcare structures, as well as the Governor’s office and any federal or state agencies associated with the continuing efforts to get vaccinations done across the county,” Blackburn said, “but, as far as the county taking a lead role associated with those, I think those responsibilities will transition to other entities.”

